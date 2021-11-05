Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 15,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.09 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 201,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

