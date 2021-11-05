Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $115.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

