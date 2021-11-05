Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Mohawk Industries stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $115.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.92.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mohawk Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Mohawk Industries worth $65,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
