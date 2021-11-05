ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $28,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ModivCare by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $174.48 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.95.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

