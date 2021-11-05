Modine Manufacturing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,796 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,626% compared to the average volume of 162 put options.

MOD opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

