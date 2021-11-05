Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 350,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 635.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

