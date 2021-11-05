MML Investors Services LLC Sells 475 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Bunge by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

