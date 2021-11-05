MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 650 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 68,274 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

