MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,147 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

