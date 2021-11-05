MML Investors Services LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Quidel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 457,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $136.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

