MML Investors Services LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,848,000 after buying an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after buying an additional 65,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $4,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $202.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.19. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $171.56 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

