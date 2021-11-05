MML Investors Services LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.81 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

