MKM Partners Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $247.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $251.00 to $247.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

PXD traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $185.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,864. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

