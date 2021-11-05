MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $836.55

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 836.55 ($10.93) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($10.32). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.45), with a volume of 63,382 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £478.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 806.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 836.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other news, insider James Thomson purchased 2,900 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,055 ($30,121.51). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,886.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

