Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $56.58 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $56.58 or 0.00091866 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $119,134.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.25 or 0.07251048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,014.02 or 0.99057573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 375,731 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.