Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 115,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Minim has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Minim in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,198 shares of company stock worth $57,641. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

