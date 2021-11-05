Mina (MINA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $65.47 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00006868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $65.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00084682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00074718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.60 or 0.07244846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,798.07 or 0.99259036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 284,088,755 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

