Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $66,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Encompass Health by 346.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.48 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.