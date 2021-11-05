MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $32.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,005.76. 28,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,837.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2,642.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $2,999.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

