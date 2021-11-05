MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,431 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of USB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.88. 68,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

