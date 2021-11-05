MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 70,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

