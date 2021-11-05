MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 678 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.87. 176,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,704. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day moving average is $230.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

