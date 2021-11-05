MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 90.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 867,164 shares of company stock valued at $236,974,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $308.40. 64,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. FBN Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.