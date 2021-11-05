Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of MAA opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

