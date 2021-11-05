MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $529.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $800.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $625.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $177.50 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,200. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

