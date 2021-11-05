MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $8,070,800.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MSTR opened at $800.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.50 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

