Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $299.90 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Fundamental Research from $281.70 to $299.90 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

“Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Q1 Will be Tough to Beat

Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Q1 Will be Tough to Beat” and dated October 27, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.



MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.45.

MSFT stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $337.46. The company had a trading volume of 405,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909,945. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $336.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.96 and its 200 day moving average is $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

