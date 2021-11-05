Michael J. Lafitte Sells 10,468 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.68. 898,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,472. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

