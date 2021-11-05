Michael J. Lafitte Sells 10,468 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.68. 898,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,472. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
