MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

MGM opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.36. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16,090.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

