M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,158,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,288.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,556.49 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,219.14 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31,129.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,697.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,593.83.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.13.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.