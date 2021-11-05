M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $284.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -330.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.03 and a 200 day moving average of $261.67. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

