M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $81.84 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

