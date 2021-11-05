M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $471,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.