M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $130,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.