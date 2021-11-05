M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $137,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LQDT opened at $22.91 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

