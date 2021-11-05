MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

MGF stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

