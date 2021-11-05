Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 22,683 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 98,621.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $338.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.57 and a 200-day moving average of $267.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $345.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.