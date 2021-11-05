Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 117,671.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.17.

NYSE LHX opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

