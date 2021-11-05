Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 169,840.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $166.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.