Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 140,554.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $163.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

