Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 27,639 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 110,556.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $253.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

