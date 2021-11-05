Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 117,102.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU opened at $111.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

