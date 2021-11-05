MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,278 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

