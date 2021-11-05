MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,608 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $141.87 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.