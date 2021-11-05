MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 37,163 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 844,325.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 283,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Schlumberger by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Schlumberger by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 681,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

SLB opened at $33.15 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

