MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average of $145.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.20 and a twelve month high of $179.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,685. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

