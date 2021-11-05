MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

