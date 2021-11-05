MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,996 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,321 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 49.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $198.14 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $199.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

