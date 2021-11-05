Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $119,440.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CASH opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.92.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
