Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $119,440.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CASH opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

