Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.