Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 602 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $4,035,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,993,000 after buying an additional 246,821 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $164.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.89.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

