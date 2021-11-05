Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 602 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $4,035,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,993,000 after buying an additional 246,821 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $164.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.89.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
